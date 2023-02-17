Naga Dhunseri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 423.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 423.72% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2022 up 2160.13% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.