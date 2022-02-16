Naga Dhunseri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 66.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2021 down 66.55% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 89.55% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 65.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.04 in December 2020.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,319.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE)