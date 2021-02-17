Naga Dhunseri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 80.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 80.82% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 55.58% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2020 down 58.21% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 29.35 in December 2019.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 782.40 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.03% over the last 12 months.