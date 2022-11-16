English
    Naga Dhunseri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.61 crore in September 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 4.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2022 down 9.55% from Rs. 18.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

    Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 165.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 182.94 in September 2021.

    Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,417.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 15.52% over the last 12 months.

    Naga Dhunseri Group
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.610.384.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.610.384.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.17
    Depreciation0.120.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.150.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.12-0.064.21
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.12-0.064.22
    Interest0.110.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.01-0.174.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.01-0.174.11
    Tax1.00-0.011.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.01-0.162.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.01-0.162.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.5436.7315.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.5536.5718.29
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS165.47365.72182.94
    Diluted EPS165.47365.72182.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS165.47365.72182.94
    Diluted EPS165.47365.72182.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am