Naga Dhunseri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 84.42% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2023 down 74.76% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 121.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 110.71 in March 2022.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,862.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.73% returns over the last 6 months and 40.48% over the last 12 months.