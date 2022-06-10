 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Naga Dhunseri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 41.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022 down 46.36% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 78.7% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 110.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 206.38 in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,289.20 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

Naga Dhunseri Group
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.13 0.75 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.13 0.75 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.19 0.17
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.10 1.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 0.34 -1.26
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 0.35 -1.24
Interest 0.11 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 0.24 -1.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.47 0.24 -1.36
Tax -0.77 0.11 -0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 0.14 -0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 0.14 -0.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.77 18.99 21.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.07 19.13 20.64
Equity Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 110.71 191.28 206.38
Diluted EPS 110.71 191.28 206.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 110.71 191.28 206.38
Diluted EPS 110.71 191.28 206.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Naga Dhunseri #Naga Dhunseri Group #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.