Naga Dhunseri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 41.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 41.3% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022 down 46.36% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 78.7% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 110.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 206.38 in March 2021.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,289.20 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)