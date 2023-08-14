Naga Dhunseri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, up 1209.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 1209.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2023 down 75.32% from Rs. 36.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2023 up 7516.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 90.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 365.72 in June 2022.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,650.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.33% over the last 12 months.