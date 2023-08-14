English
    Naga Dhunseri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, up 1209.37% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in June 2023 up 1209.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.03 crore in June 2023 down 75.32% from Rs. 36.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2023 up 7516.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 90.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 365.72 in June 2022.

    Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,650.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and 38.33% over the last 12 months.

    Naga Dhunseri Group
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.990.020.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.990.020.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.290.18
    Depreciation0.130.140.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.240.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.43-0.65-0.06
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.44-0.65-0.06
    Interest0.120.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.31-0.76-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.31-0.76-0.17
    Tax0.34-0.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.97-0.72-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.97-0.72-0.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.053.5136.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.032.7936.57
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS90.2627.94365.72
    Diluted EPS90.2627.94365.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS90.2627.94365.72
    Diluted EPS90.2627.94365.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

