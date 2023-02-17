English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Naga Dhunseri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 423.72% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Naga Dhunseri Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 423.72% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

    Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 145.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 191.28 in December 2021.

    Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,365.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.

    Naga Dhunseri Group
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.946.610.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.946.610.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.180.19
    Depreciation0.120.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.190.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.406.120.34
    Other Income--0.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.406.120.35
    Interest0.110.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.296.010.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.296.010.24
    Tax0.211.000.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.085.010.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.085.010.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.4311.5418.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.5116.5519.13
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.07165.47191.28
    Diluted EPS145.07165.47191.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.07165.47191.28
    Diluted EPS145.07165.47191.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Naga Dhunseri #Naga Dhunseri Group #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am