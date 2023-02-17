Naga Dhunseri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 423.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 423.72% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 19.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 up 633.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Naga Dhunseri EPS has decreased to Rs. 145.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 191.28 in December 2021.

Naga Dhunseri shares closed at 1,365.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 0.74% over the last 12 months.