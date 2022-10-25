Nacl Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in September 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 442.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.01 crore in September 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.46 crore in September 2022 up 23.62% from Rs. 47.29 crore in September 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 74.45 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 4.93% over the last 12 months.