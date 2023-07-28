English
    Nacl Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.01 crore, down 18.79% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 386.01 crore in June 2023 down 18.79% from Rs. 475.34 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2023 down 341.9% from Rs. 15.13 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 29.50 crore in June 2023 down 181.18% from Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022.Nacl Industries shares closed at 88.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.02% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.01596.71475.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.01596.71475.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials401.21444.96412.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.12-16.9919.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-94.4914.58-67.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5333.2026.24
    Depreciation4.386.406.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.2951.2652.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.0363.3025.60
    Other Income4.153.364.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.8866.6629.77
    Interest14.7511.019.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.6355.6520.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-48.6355.6520.41
    Tax-12.0314.005.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.6041.6515.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.6041.6515.13
    Equity Share Capital19.8819.8819.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.842.100.76
    Diluted EPS-1.832.090.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.842.100.76
    Diluted EPS-1.832.090.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

