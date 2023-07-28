Nacl Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.01 crore, down 18.79% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 386.01 596.71 475.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 386.01 596.71 475.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 401.21 444.96 412.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.12 -16.99 19.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -94.49 14.58 -67.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.53 33.20 26.24 Depreciation 4.38 6.40 6.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.29 51.26 52.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -38.03 63.30 25.60 Other Income 4.15 3.36 4.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.88 66.66 29.77 Interest 14.75 11.01 9.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.63 55.65 20.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -48.63 55.65 20.41 Tax -12.03 14.00 5.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -36.60 41.65 15.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -36.60 41.65 15.13 Equity Share Capital 19.88 19.88 19.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.84 2.10 0.76 Diluted EPS -1.83 2.09 0.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.84 2.10 0.76 Diluted EPS -1.83 2.09 0.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited