Nacl Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore in June 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 324.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in June 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 31.54 crore in June 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 75.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.