Nacl Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.68 crore, up 28.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.68 crore in June 2021 up 28.83% from Rs. 252.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021 up 166.98% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.54 crore in June 2021 up 47.52% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2020.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 77.65 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.49% returns over the last 6 months and 100.13% over the last 12 months.