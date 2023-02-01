 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nacl Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in December 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 15.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.

Nacl Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.63 564.91 399.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.63 564.91 399.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 340.10 394.15 292.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.46 21.43 18.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.43 9.07 -13.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.14 28.36 23.78
Depreciation 6.25 6.72 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.59 57.70 48.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.66 47.48 24.30
Other Income 2.00 4.26 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.66 51.74 29.34
Interest 12.10 11.62 7.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.56 40.12 21.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.56 40.12 21.36
Tax 5.56 10.11 5.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.00 30.01 15.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.00 30.01 15.47
Equity Share Capital 19.84 19.84 19.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 1.51 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.51 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 1.51 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.51 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited