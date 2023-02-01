Nacl Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in December 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 15.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.