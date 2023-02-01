English
    Nacl Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 484.63 crore in December 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 15.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 11.95% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.

    Nacl Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations484.63564.91399.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations484.63564.91399.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials340.10394.15292.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.4621.4318.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.439.07-13.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1428.3623.78
    Depreciation6.256.726.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.5957.7048.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6647.4824.30
    Other Income2.004.265.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6651.7429.34
    Interest12.1011.627.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5640.1221.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5640.1221.36
    Tax5.5610.115.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0030.0115.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0030.0115.47
    Equity Share Capital19.8419.8419.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.811.510.78
    Diluted EPS0.801.510.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.811.510.78
    Diluted EPS0.801.510.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited