Nacl Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.75 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.75 crore in December 2020 up 10.92% from Rs. 238.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2020 up 194.5% from Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.88 crore in December 2020 up 61.16% from Rs. 17.92 crore in December 2019.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 42.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.41% returns over the last 6 months and 35.92% over the last 12 months.