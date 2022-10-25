 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nacl Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in September 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 442.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 24.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 46.65 crore in September 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 78.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.92% over the last 12 months.

Nacl Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 564.91 475.34 442.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 564.91 475.34 442.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 394.15 412.67 308.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.43 19.38 27.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.07 -67.86 -11.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.36 26.24 24.12
Depreciation 6.73 6.58 6.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.70 52.74 52.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.47 25.59 35.65
Other Income 2.83 2.86 4.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.30 28.45 40.48
Interest 10.28 8.16 6.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.02 20.29 34.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.02 20.29 34.23
Tax 10.11 5.28 8.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.91 15.01 25.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.91 15.01 25.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.09 -1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.89 14.92 24.38
Equity Share Capital 19.84 19.84 19.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.75 1.23
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.75 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.75 1.23
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.75 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nacl Industries #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.