Nacl Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.91 crore in September 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 442.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2022 up 22.6% from Rs. 24.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 46.65 crore in September 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 78.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.69% returns over the last 6 months and 10.92% over the last 12 months.