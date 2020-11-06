172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|nacl-industries-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-344-17-crore-up-14-07-y-o-y-6075491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nacl Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 344.17 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 344.17 crore in September 2020 up 14.07% from Rs. 301.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.71 crore in September 2020 up 180.51% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2020 up 78.53% from Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2019.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2019.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 42.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 78.01% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations344.17252.02301.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations344.17252.02301.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials242.62182.13158.96
Purchase of Traded Goods13.739.939.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.35-14.9154.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.4421.7822.86
Depreciation6.526.556.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.7434.9336.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4711.6113.73
Other Income2.593.223.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0614.8317.66
Interest6.866.797.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.208.0410.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.208.0410.27
Tax10.522.683.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.685.366.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.685.366.46
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.230.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.715.596.67
Equity Share Capital19.2619.2616.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.970.290.40
Diluted EPS0.970.290.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.970.290.40
Diluted EPS0.970.290.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Nacl Industries #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results

