Nacl Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 344.17 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.17 crore in September 2020 up 14.07% from Rs. 301.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.71 crore in September 2020 up 180.51% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.58 crore in September 2020 up 78.53% from Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2019.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2019.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 42.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 78.01% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.