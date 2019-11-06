Nacl Industries Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 301.72 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.72 crore in September 2019 up 9.28% from Rs. 276.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2019 up 22.84% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2019 up 12.18% from Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2018.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2018.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 28.65 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and 4.95% over the last 12 months.