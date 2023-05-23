Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 598.70 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.70 crore in March 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 472.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in March 2023 up 64.52% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2023 up 70.97% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2022.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 86.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.