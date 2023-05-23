English
    Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 598.70 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 598.70 crore in March 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 472.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in March 2023 up 64.52% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2023 up 70.97% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2022.

    Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2022.

    Nacl Industries shares closed at 86.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.80% returns over the last 6 months and 14.68% over the last 12 months.

    Nacl Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations598.70482.15472.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations598.70482.15472.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials447.01337.82373.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods-16.9922.4615.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.846.43-34.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0332.1428.81
    Depreciation8.556.296.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4545.7550.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.8131.2633.63
    Other Income3.781.761.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5933.0235.24
    Interest16.7912.107.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.8020.9227.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.8020.9227.75
    Tax12.575.586.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.2315.3420.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.2315.3420.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.301.19-0.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.5316.5320.38
    Equity Share Capital19.8819.8419.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.831.03
    Diluted EPS1.680.831.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.831.03
    Diluted EPS1.680.831.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 23, 2023