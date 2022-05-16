Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 472.87 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.87 crore in March 2022 up 43.11% from Rs. 330.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 75.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 45.97% over the last 12 months.