Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 472.87 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 472.87 crore in March 2022 up 43.11% from Rs. 330.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2022 up 20.54% from Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 75.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 45.97% over the last 12 months.

Nacl Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 472.87 399.76 330.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 472.87 399.76 330.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 373.30 292.13 204.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.12 18.53 12.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.92 -13.58 16.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.81 23.80 27.32
Depreciation 6.37 6.31 5.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.56 48.28 40.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.63 24.29 22.72
Other Income 1.61 4.31 5.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.24 28.60 28.56
Interest 7.49 7.11 5.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.75 21.49 22.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.75 21.49 22.58
Tax 6.94 5.89 5.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.81 15.60 17.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.81 15.60 17.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.43 -1.19 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.38 14.41 17.49
Equity Share Capital 19.83 19.78 19.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.73 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.73 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.73 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.73 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
