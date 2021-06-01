MARKET NEWS

Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore in March 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 276.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021 up 258.4% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2021 up 68.97% from Rs. 20.43 crore in March 2020.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Close

Nacl Industries shares closed at 54.25 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and 105.10% over the last 12 months.

Nacl Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations330.43264.75276.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations330.43264.75276.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials204.79185.25159.19
Purchase of Traded Goods12.5410.9919.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.68-15.5015.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost27.3222.7424.15
Depreciation5.966.275.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.4235.4539.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7219.5513.30
Other Income5.843.011.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5622.5614.57
Interest5.988.297.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.5814.277.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.5814.277.01
Tax5.255.222.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.339.054.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.339.054.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.15-0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.499.204.88
Equity Share Capital19.6219.6219.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.900.480.29
Diluted EPS0.900.480.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.900.480.29
Diluted EPS0.900.480.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:00 pm

