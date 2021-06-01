Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.43 crore in March 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 276.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.49 crore in March 2021 up 258.4% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2021 up 68.97% from Rs. 20.43 crore in March 2020.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2020.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 54.25 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and 105.10% over the last 12 months.