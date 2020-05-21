Nacl Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 276.63 crore, up 55.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.63 crore in March 2020 up 55.54% from Rs. 177.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020 up 130.94% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.43 crore in March 2020 up 281.28% from Rs. 11.27 crore in March 2019.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2019.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 27.20 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.21% over the last 12 months.