    Nacl Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.91 crore, down 20.92% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 375.91 crore in June 2023 down 20.92% from Rs. 475.34 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.06 crore in June 2023 down 355.09% from Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.70 crore in June 2023 down 173.37% from Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022.Nacl Industries shares closed at 88.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.02% over the last 12 months.
    Nacl Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.91598.70475.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.91598.70475.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials383.80447.01412.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.12-16.9919.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.7411.84-67.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5335.0326.24
    Depreciation6.518.556.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.0354.4552.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.3458.8125.59
    Other Income4.133.782.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.2162.5928.45
    Interest18.2516.798.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-50.4645.8020.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-50.4645.8020.29
    Tax-12.4512.575.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.0133.2315.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.0133.2315.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.30-0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-38.0633.5314.92
    Equity Share Capital19.8819.8819.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.911.690.75
    Diluted EPS-1.911.680.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.911.690.75
    Diluted EPS-1.911.680.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

