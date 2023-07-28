Nacl Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 375.91 crore, down 20.92% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 375.91 598.70 475.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 375.91 598.70 475.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 383.80 447.01 412.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 28.12 -16.99 19.38 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -97.74 11.84 -67.86 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.53 35.03 26.24 Depreciation 6.51 8.55 6.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.03 54.45 52.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.34 58.81 25.59 Other Income 4.13 3.78 2.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.21 62.59 28.45 Interest 18.25 16.79 8.16 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -50.46 45.80 20.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -50.46 45.80 20.29 Tax -12.45 12.57 5.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.01 33.23 15.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.01 33.23 15.01 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 0.30 -0.09 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.06 33.53 14.92 Equity Share Capital 19.88 19.88 19.84 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.91 1.69 0.75 Diluted EPS -1.91 1.68 0.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.91 1.69 0.75 Diluted EPS -1.91 1.68 0.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited