Nacl Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 475.34 crore in June 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 324.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.03 crore in June 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 31.08 crore in June 2021.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 75.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.08% over the last 12 months.

Nacl Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 475.34 472.87 324.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 475.34 472.87 324.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.67 373.30 264.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.38 15.12 14.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.86 -34.92 -41.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.24 28.81 23.35
Depreciation 6.58 6.37 6.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.74 50.56 35.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.59 33.63 22.30
Other Income 2.86 1.61 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.45 35.24 24.97
Interest 8.16 7.49 5.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.29 27.75 19.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.29 27.75 19.17
Tax 5.28 6.94 4.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.01 20.81 14.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.01 20.81 14.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.09 -0.43 -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.92 20.38 14.25
Equity Share Capital 19.84 19.83 19.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.03 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.03 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.03 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.03 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
