Nacl Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.31 crore in December 2022 up 12.6% from Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2021.

Nacl Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 482.15 564.91 399.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 482.15 564.91 399.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.82 394.15 292.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.46 21.43 18.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.43 9.07 -13.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.14 28.36 23.80
Depreciation 6.29 6.73 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.75 57.70 48.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.26 47.47 24.29
Other Income 1.76 2.83 4.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.02 50.30 28.60
Interest 12.10 10.28 7.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.92 40.02 21.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.92 40.02 21.49
Tax 5.58 10.11 5.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.34 29.91 15.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.34 29.91 15.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.19 -0.02 -1.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.53 29.89 14.41
Equity Share Capital 19.84 19.84 19.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.51 0.73
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.50 0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 1.51 0.73
Diluted EPS 0.83 1.50 0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited