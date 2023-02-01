Nacl Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.31 crore in December 2022 up 12.6% from Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2021.