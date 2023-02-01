English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nacl Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore, up 20.61% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nacl Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 482.15 crore in December 2022 up 20.61% from Rs. 399.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.31 crore in December 2022 up 12.6% from Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2021.

    Nacl Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations482.15564.91399.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations482.15564.91399.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials337.82394.15292.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.4621.4318.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.439.07-13.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1428.3623.80
    Depreciation6.296.736.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.7557.7048.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2647.4724.29
    Other Income1.762.834.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0250.3028.60
    Interest12.1010.287.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9240.0221.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9240.0221.49
    Tax5.5810.115.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3429.9115.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3429.9115.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.19-0.02-1.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.5329.8914.41
    Equity Share Capital19.8419.8419.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.831.510.73
    Diluted EPS0.831.500.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.831.510.73
    Diluted EPS0.831.500.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited