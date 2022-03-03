Nacl Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 399.76 crore, up 51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.76 crore in December 2021 up 51% from Rs. 264.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021 up 56.63% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.91 crore in December 2021 up 21.09% from Rs. 28.83 crore in December 2020.

Nacl Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2020.

Nacl Industries shares closed at 75.40 on March 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 82.79% over the last 12 months.