    Mysore Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 102.69% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 93.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Mysore Petro shares closed at 118.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.

    Mysore Petro Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.462.185.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.462.185.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.242.094.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.671.190.67
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.740.490.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.29-1.70-0.94
    Other Income4.373.233.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.081.532.85
    Interest0.160.120.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.081.422.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.081.422.79
    Tax-0.020.050.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.061.372.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.061.372.32
    Equity Share Capital6.596.596.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.092.083.52
    Diluted EPS-0.092.083.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.092.083.52
    Diluted EPS-0.092.083.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am