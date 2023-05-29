Mysore Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 102.69% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 93.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.
Mysore Petro shares closed at 118.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.46
|2.18
|5.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.46
|2.18
|5.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.24
|2.09
|4.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|1.19
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.74
|0.49
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.29
|-1.70
|-0.94
|Other Income
|4.37
|3.23
|3.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|1.53
|2.85
|Interest
|0.16
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.42
|2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|1.42
|2.79
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|1.37
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|1.37
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|6.59
|6.59
|6.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|2.08
|3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|2.08
|3.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|2.08
|3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|2.08
|3.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited