Mysore Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 102.69% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 93.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 118.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.