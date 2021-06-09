Mysore Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore, up 164.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore in March 2021 up 164.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2021 up 109.18% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 up 45.27% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2020.

Mysore Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2020.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 136.10 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 135.88% returns over the last 6 months and 197.81% over the last 12 months.