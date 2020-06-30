Mysore Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore, down 81.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.15 crore in March 2020 down 81.61% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020 up 127.73% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2020 up 87.34% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

Mysore Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2019.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 45.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -26.71% over the last 12 months.