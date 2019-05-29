Mysore Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore, up 2088.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore in March 2019 up 2088.48% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019 down 68.89% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 63.76% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2018.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 68.60 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -33.17% over the last 12 months.