Mysore Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 211.53% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 181.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.
Mysore Petro shares closed at 108.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|5.02
|1.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.45
|5.02
|1.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.34
|4.82
|1.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.67
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.15
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|0.32
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-0.94
|-0.92
|Other Income
|1.24
|3.79
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|2.85
|1.11
|Interest
|0.12
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|2.79
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|2.79
|1.05
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.47
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|2.32
|0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|2.32
|0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|6.59
|6.59
|6.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|3.52
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|3.52
|1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|3.52
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|3.52
|1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited