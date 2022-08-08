Mysore Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 211.53% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 181.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 108.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.