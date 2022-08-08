 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mysore Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 down 211.53% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 181.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 108.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.

Mysore Petro Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.45 5.02 1.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.45 5.02 1.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.34 4.82 1.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.67 0.55
Depreciation 0.11 0.15 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 0.32 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.38 -0.94 -0.92
Other Income 1.24 3.79 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 2.85 1.11
Interest 0.12 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.26 2.79 1.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.26 2.79 1.05
Tax -0.32 0.47 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.94 2.32 0.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.94 2.32 0.84
Equity Share Capital 6.59 6.59 6.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 3.52 1.28
Diluted EPS -1.42 3.52 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.42 3.52 1.28
Diluted EPS -1.42 3.52 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
