Mysore Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 621.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 621.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021 down 33.17% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2020.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 117.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 100.17% returns over the last 6 months and 138.78% over the last 12 months.