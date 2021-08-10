MARKET NEWS

Mysore Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 621.51% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 621.51% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021 down 33.17% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2020.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2020.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 117.60 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 100.17% returns over the last 6 months and 138.78% over the last 12 months.

Mysore Petro Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.2913.650.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.2913.650.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.2112.980.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.550.660.52
Depreciation0.150.150.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.310.520.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.66-0.76
Other Income2.042.662.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.112.001.83
Interest0.060.090.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.051.921.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.051.921.74
Tax0.21-0.320.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.842.241.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.842.241.26
Equity Share Capital6.596.596.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.283.401.91
Diluted EPS1.283.401.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.283.401.91
Diluted EPS1.283.401.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Mysore Petro #Mysore Petro Chemicals #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 am

