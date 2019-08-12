Mysore Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 89.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2019 up 89.95% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2019 down 26.55% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2019 down 41% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2018.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2018.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 51.65 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.33% returns over the last 6 months and -47.30% over the last 12 months.