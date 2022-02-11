Mysore Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 23.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2021 down 23.2% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 129.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 90.28% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2020.

Mysore Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2020.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 128.25 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)