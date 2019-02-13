Mysore Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 93.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in December 2018 up 93.12% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 24.69% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 down 49.26% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2017.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 79.85 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -44.57% over the last 12 months.