Mysore Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 54.17% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.21 in September 2021.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 119.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.91% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.