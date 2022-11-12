English
    Mysore Petro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 13.78% from Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 54.17% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

    Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.21 in September 2021.

    Mysore Petro shares closed at 119.55 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.91% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.

    Mysore Petro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.331.458.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.331.458.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.961.347.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.620.54
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.221.770.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-2.38-0.66
    Other Income1.091.241.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.55-1.141.29
    Interest0.190.120.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.36-1.261.23
    Exceptional Items--10.72--
    P/L Before Tax0.369.461.23
    Tax1.322.382.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.967.08-1.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.967.08-1.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.32--8.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.377.087.38
    Equity Share Capital6.596.596.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6710.7611.21
    Diluted EPS9.6710.7611.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.6710.7611.21
    Diluted EPS9.6710.7611.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

