    Mysore Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 down 65% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 93.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

    Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.64 in March 2022.

    Mysore Petro shares closed at 118.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.

    Mysore Petro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.462.185.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.462.185.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.242.094.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.671.190.67
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.740.490.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.29-1.70-0.94
    Other Income4.373.233.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.081.532.85
    Interest0.160.120.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.081.422.79
    Exceptional Items5.053.37--
    P/L Before Tax4.974.792.79
    Tax1.590.892.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.373.90-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.373.90-0.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.029.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.373.889.64
    Equity Share Capital6.596.596.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.125.9214.64
    Diluted EPS5.125.9214.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.125.9214.64
    Diluted EPS5.125.9214.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am