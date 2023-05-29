Mysore Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 down 65% from Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 93.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022.

Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.64 in March 2022.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 118.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.