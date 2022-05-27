Mysore Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore, down 63.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.02 crore in March 2022 down 63.23% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2022 up 198.97% from Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2022 up 39.53% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

Mysore Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 14.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in March 2021.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 88.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)