Mysore Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore, up 164.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore in March 2021 up 164.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2021 down 732.26% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 up 45.27% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2020.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 136.10 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 135.88% returns over the last 6 months and 197.81% over the last 12 months.