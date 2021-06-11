Mysore Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore, up 164.97% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore in March 2021 up 164.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2021 down 732.26% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 up 45.27% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2020.
Mysore Petro shares closed at 115.65 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.97% returns over the last 6 months and 161.36% over the last 12 months.
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.65
|8.39
|5.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.65
|8.39
|5.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.98
|7.95
|4.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.53
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.45
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.70
|-0.73
|Other Income
|2.66
|1.98
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|1.29
|1.32
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.92
|1.20
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.92
|1.20
|1.29
|Tax
|24.97
|0.16
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.05
|1.04
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.05
|1.04
|1.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.32
|8.32
|0.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.74
|9.35
|1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|6.59
|6.59
|6.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.95
|14.21
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-14.95
|14.21
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.95
|14.21
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-14.95
|14.21
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited