Mysore Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in June 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 down 181.75% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Mysore Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.01 in June 2021.

Mysore Petro shares closed at 108.05 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -8.12% over the last 12 months.