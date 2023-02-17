Mysore Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 66.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 66.21% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2022 down 60.17% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 down 40.15% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.