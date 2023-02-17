English
    Mysore Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 66.21% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mysore Petro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2022 down 66.21% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2022 down 60.17% from Rs. 9.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 down 40.15% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.

    Mysore Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.80 in December 2021.

    Mysore Petro shares closed at 110.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -4.35% over the last 12 months.

    Mysore Petro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.188.336.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.188.336.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.097.966.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.190.580.62
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.220.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.70-0.54-0.83
    Other Income3.231.093.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.530.552.59
    Interest0.120.190.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.420.362.53
    Exceptional Items3.37----
    P/L Before Tax4.790.362.53
    Tax0.891.322.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.90-0.96-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.90-0.96-0.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.027.329.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.886.379.74
    Equity Share Capital6.596.596.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.929.6714.80
    Diluted EPS5.929.6714.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.929.6714.80
    Diluted EPS5.929.6714.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:41 am