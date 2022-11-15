My Money Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 35.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 35.47% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 18.93% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

My Money Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

My Money Sec shares closed at 10.06 on November 04, 2022 (BSE)