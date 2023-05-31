My Money Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 39.65% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 621.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

My Money Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

My Money Sec shares closed at 10.43 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.25% returns over the last 6 months