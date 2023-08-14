My Money Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 5614.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 5614.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 109.64% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 147.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

My Money Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

My Money Sec shares closed at 10.51 on June 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.41% returns over the last 12 months.