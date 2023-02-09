 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Money Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 81.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for My Money Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 81.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 112.49% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 102.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

My Money Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.36 0.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.36 0.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.12 0.13
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.10 0.18 0.26
Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.23 0.39
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.21 0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.21 0.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.21 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.21 0.38
Equity Share Capital 14.40 14.40 13.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.14 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.12 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.14 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.12 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited