My Money Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 81.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 81.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 112.49% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 102.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.